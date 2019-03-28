Abe likely to seek another term to complete unfinished agenda

By Chen Yang Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/28 18:08:42

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



Since the beginning of this year, uncertainty has loomed over chances of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeking a fourth consecutive term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after his current tenure ends in September 2021. Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun quoted LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai as saying, "Given Abe's current strong efforts, [a fourth term] is fully possible." Katsunobu Kato, chairman of the LDP's General Council, also said that Abe may serve a fourth term.Opposition parties, however, hold a different view. The Mainichi reported that Akira Koike, head of the secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party, called the idea of another term a "nightmare."The Japanese prime minister is usually the leader of the majority party in the Diet. The Constitution does not specify the number of terms of a prime minister. It is possible that Abe will serve another term after 2021. For example, the LDP could change the current charter which restricts party president to three consecutive terms. Or the positions of party president and the country's prime minister will be held by different persons.However, as Abe began his third term not very long ago in September 2018, it may seem too early to talk about a fourth term. It shows that the Abe administration is facing tough domestic and diplomatic issues, which cannot be tackled in the short run.As far as internal affairs are concerned, amending the postwar Constitution has been Abe's long-term ambition, which can hardly be fulfilled by 2021. Currently, the ruling LDP has a majority in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors in the National Diet. But the Japanese House of Councilors election in summer 2019 may end the ruling party's majority. Once the number of seats in the upper house drops, it would be harder for Abe to amend the Constitution.Furthermore, Japanese people's attitude toward amending the Constitution tends to be stable. According to a survey by NHK Broadcasting Culture Research Institute released in April 2018, only 29 percent of respondents said it is "necessary" to amend the Constitution. The Abe administration may be aware of the extreme difficulties in bringing about the change.When it comes to diplomacy, Abe's immediate concern should be dealing with territorial disputes with Russia and normalizing ties with North Korea . Over the past six years, Abe has forged a good personal chemistry with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides are willing to sign a peace treaty and address territorial spats.However, it will take a while to accomplish the two tasks. A Japan-Russia Peace Treaty is likely to be signed by 2021, but any progress on territorial disputes cannot be achieved earlier. Abe would make history if he can resolve the territorial disputes with Russia.In his New Year address, Abe said, "We will resolutely advance a total reassessment of Japan's postwar diplomacy." Normalization of Japan-North Korea ties is one of the issues left over by Japan's postwar diplomacy. With tensions on the Korean Peninsula eased and two Kim-Trump summits hosted, Tokyo can play an active role in dealing with relations with Pyongyang.It will take some time to improve Japan-North Korea relations, especially as the Abe administration has been taking tough measures against the North for a long time. Thus, improving ties with Pyongyang would be important for Abe in the medium and long term.Based on the state of current relations, Abe may not be able to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before 2021. Extending the term of office seems to be a last resort. Although Abe is deft at diplomacy, he still needs more time to deal with these complex issues. Considering the political climate in Japan, Abe is likely to serve another term. Before Japan's opposition parties criticize Abe for seeking another term, they should think why there isn't anyone capable of taking his place. Is there no successor in the Japanese political arena?The author is an editor at the Global Times and an observer of Japan issues. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn