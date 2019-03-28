Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/28 18:13:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Sis or bro

  4 FBI's division

  7 A grasshopper may go on one

 13 Sean Lennon's mom

 14 Angsty genre

 15 Seoul-based airline

 16 Sgt., for one

 17 Painter Chagall

 19 Raccoon relatives

 20 1968 Rolling Stones hit

 23 Crossing the Atlantic, say

 24 Santa ___ winds

 25 One past due?

 26 German industrial region

 29 Pipe-clearing brand

 32 Flowering shrub

 34 Actress Petty or Singer

 35 Upside-down mammal

 38 Encouragements for a nursery rhyme character found twice in this puzzle

 41 "Hulk" director Lee

 42 Is under the weather

 43 ___ Wild (cable channel)

 44 Continue until

 45 Somewhat

 46 Small ammo

 48 Soccer star Hamm

 50 Mafia chief

 53 "Hit" man, perhaps?

 58 "We're on the same page!"

 59 Ukrainian capital

 60 St. Bernard collar accessory

 61 Difficult conditions

 62 Sometimes-wooden golf item

 63 LGA posting

 64 Deadpan humor

 65 Some have jingles

 66 Did laps

DOWN

  1 Skating legend Henie

  2 Ear's "anvil"

  3 One making a comeback?

  4 Half, in Le Havre

  5 Country east of Yemen

  6 Fox of "CSI"

  7 Massage site

  8 On or after

  9 Venetian commercial center

 10 Mongolian invader

 11 Ouzo flavoring

 12 Party with lots of beer

 18 Hurdle for the nursery rhyme character

 21 St. ___ Girl beer

 22 Chocolate substitute

 27 Macho superhero

 28 Like a dangerous 35-Across

 30 Stadium

 31 Muslim face veil

 32 Esquires' grp.

 33 Sandy garden type

 35 Braggart

 36 Top pilot

 37 Brief ring call

 39 Peruvian pack animal

 40 City in New York's Mohawk Valley

 44 Real estate account

 46 British P.M. Tony

 47 Like cargo pants

 49 Japanese spitz breed

 51 Katniss' "Hunger Games" partner

 52 Large intestine, e.g.

 53 Nest builder

 54 Bath oil brand

 55 "Surely you ___!"

 56 Baltic Avenue or Boardwalk

 57 Holiday precursors

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus