Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Sis or bro
4 FBI's division
7 A grasshopper may go on one
13 Sean Lennon's mom
14 Angsty genre
15 Seoul-based airline
16 Sgt., for one
17 Painter Chagall
19 Raccoon relatives
20 1968 Rolling Stones hit
23 Crossing the Atlantic, say
24 Santa ___ winds
25 One past due?
26 German industrial region
29 Pipe-clearing brand
32 Flowering shrub
34 Actress Petty or Singer
35 Upside-down mammal
38 Encouragements for a nursery rhyme character found twice in this puzzle
41 "Hulk" director Lee
42 Is under the weather
43 ___ Wild (cable channel)
44 Continue until
45 Somewhat
46 Small ammo
48 Soccer star Hamm
50 Mafia chief
53 "Hit" man, perhaps?
58 "We're on the same page!"
59 Ukrainian capital
60 St. Bernard collar accessory
61 Difficult conditions
62 Sometimes-wooden golf item
63 LGA posting
64 Deadpan humor
65 Some have jingles
66 Did lapsDOWN
1 Skating legend Henie
2 Ear's "anvil"
3 One making a comeback?
4 Half, in Le Havre
5 Country east of Yemen
6 Fox of "CSI"
7 Massage site
8 On or after
9 Venetian commercial center
10 Mongolian invader
11 Ouzo flavoring
12 Party with lots of beer
18 Hurdle for the nursery rhyme character
21 St. ___ Girl beer
22 Chocolate substitute
27 Macho superhero
28 Like a dangerous 35-Across
30 Stadium
31 Muslim face veil
32 Esquires' grp.
33 Sandy garden type
35 Braggart
36 Top pilot
37 Brief ring call
39 Peruvian pack animal
40 City in New York's Mohawk Valley
44 Real estate account
46 British P.M. Tony
47 Like cargo pants
49 Japanese spitz breed
51 Katniss' "Hunger Games" partner
52 Large intestine, e.g.
53 Nest builder
54 Bath oil brand
55 "Surely you ___!"
56 Baltic Avenue or Boardwalk
57 Holiday precursors
Solution