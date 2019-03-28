Puzzle

1 Sis or bro4 FBI's division7 A grasshopper may go on one13 Sean Lennon's mom14 Angsty genre15 Seoul-based airline16 Sgt., for one17 Painter Chagall19 Raccoon relatives20 1968 Rolling Stones hit23 Crossing the Atlantic, say24 Santa ___ winds25 One past due?26 German industrial region29 Pipe-clearing brand32 Flowering shrub34 Actress Petty or Singer35 Upside-down mammal38 Encouragements for a nursery rhyme character found twice in this puzzle41 "Hulk" director Lee42 Is under the weather43 ___ Wild (cable channel)44 Continue until45 Somewhat46 Small ammo48 Soccer star Hamm50 Mafia chief53 "Hit" man, perhaps?58 "We're on the same page!"59 Ukrainian capital60 St. Bernard collar accessory61 Difficult conditions62 Sometimes-wooden golf item63 LGA posting64 Deadpan humor65 Some have jingles66 Did laps1 Skating legend Henie2 Ear's "anvil"3 One making a comeback?4 Half, in Le Havre5 Country east of Yemen6 Fox of "CSI"7 Massage site8 On or after9 Venetian commercial center10 Mongolian invader11 Ouzo flavoring12 Party with lots of beer18 Hurdle for the nursery rhyme character21 St. ___ Girl beer22 Chocolate substitute27 Macho superhero28 Like a dangerous 35-Across30 Stadium31 Muslim face veil32 Esquires' grp.33 Sandy garden type35 Braggart36 Top pilot37 Brief ring call39 Peruvian pack animal40 City in New York's Mohawk Valley44 Real estate account46 British P.M. Tony47 Like cargo pants49 Japanese spitz breed51 Katniss' "Hunger Games" partner52 Large intestine, e.g.53 Nest builder54 Bath oil brand55 "Surely you ___!"56 Baltic Avenue or Boardwalk57 Holiday precursors

Solution