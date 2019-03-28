Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Today will make for a great start when it comes to changing unhealthy habits. You have a high chance of sticking with any decisions you make over the long run. Financial investments should be made a priority. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 10, 16.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although some bad weather may have you wanting to stay indoors, you will end up missing out on some great fun if you stay locked up at home tonight. If you are courageous enough to brave the elements, you won't regret it. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It's never too late to head in a new direction. Take some time out today to examine your options. Your interests are the best foundation upon which to build a career. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Communicating with others will prove extremely challenging today. Make sure you go out of your way to make your plans and intentions as clear as possible to others. Try your best to put yourself in other people's shoes as you figure out how to explain things. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The only person preventing you from achieving your dreams is you. Look deep inside yourself and you will find the strength you need to reach your goals. There is a bright future waiting for you; you just need to head toward it! ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The universe has been trying to tell you something but you are not listening. Take some time out of your busy schedule today for some quiet reflection. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Keep your distance from emotionally volatile situations and people today. The last thing you need right now is drama. ✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although someone in particular may deserve your ire, letting loose your anger will only waste your time and energy. Focus on the future by letting the past go. It would behoove you to make sure you are financially prepared for an emergency. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Experimentation should be the name of the game today. Do not hesitate to try new things. Something as simple as ordering something different for lunch could end up opening your eyes. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Feel free to completely unplug yourself from work tonight. Your hard work over the past few weeks has earned you the right to some free time to spend however you want. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will face a number of challenges today. Nobody else is going to come save you, so it is up to you to see things through on your own. Saving money is not the only way to invest in your future. Consider taking a class or spending some time on a hobby. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Feel free to follow your own path, even if others may think that you're crazy. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to social activities today. This will be a good chance to meet someone new. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will face a difficult decision today. Although the pressure is high, make sure you take your time. A close friend may be able to provide some valuable insight. ✭✭✭

