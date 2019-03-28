Huawei unveils P30 series

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, speaks as he presents the P30 series smartphone during a launch event in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

China's Huawei Technologies unveiled its latest P30 series in Paris, France on Tuesday, featuring an innovative optical lens and camera that could redefine smartphone photography, analysts said.The Huawei P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad camera system, including a 40-megapixel (MP) camera with a super spectrum sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, time-of-flight (ToF) camera and a 32MP front camera that takes selfies to a new level.With four rear-facing cameras, Huawei has embedded the latest cutting-edge technology into the product, which is an overall upgrade from last year's P20, Wang Xi, research manager at IDC China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The P30 series' new super zoom lens also unlock a superior level of zoom photography in a slim-line device design.Through a new periscope design, the lens supports high fidelity magnification of 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom.The Huawei P30 was ranked as the top gadget for camera performance, followed by the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, according to a review by France-based DxOMark, a website for measuring image quality."The P30 series can serve as a telescope, microscope and night vision goggles," a Huawei employee said at the launch event.Its ToF camera captures depth-of-field information to deliver accurate image segmentation.Huawei is now the second-largest smartphone vendor based on global market share, according to IDC data for the third quarter of 2018. The company aims to overtake Samsung as the top player by 2020, Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, was quoted as saying in media reports in November 2018.The P30 series also showcases the company's latest innovations. The gadget is built on the 7-nanometer (nm) Kirin 980 mobile processor, which is the world's first 7nm process mobile AI chipset. It is also equipped with a super battery-charging function that can charge a device from zero to 70 percent in 30 minutes."The P30 series redefines smartphone photography by making a high-quality smartphone camera available for consumers," Wang said.The fundamental breakthroughs of the latest gadgets also reflect an overall upgrade in the domestic optical industry, according to a report by GF Securities.Chinese companies such as Shenzhen-listed optical optoelectronic producer O-film Tech Co and Lida Optical and Electronic Co provided modules and prisms for the P30 series, showcasing the strengthened competitiveness of the optoelectronic supply chain.The P30's artificial intelligence (AI) technologies help users take the perfect shot by enabling the front and rear cameras to combine multiple photos taken in quick succession to eliminate overexposed and backlit images.Huawei said the P30 will have a starting price of about 799 euros, or $900, while the P30 Pro will cost 999 euros.Many Chinese netizens praised the P30 on China's Weibo after the launch event."I was attracted to this new gadget because of its cool camera, and the quality of images is much better than those taken by iPhones," a Beijing-based resident surnamed Liu told the Global Times on Wednesday."Its Leica camera also makes the photography professional," she said.