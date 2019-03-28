South Korea’s UNNY Club shines during Seoul Fashion Week

Promotional material for UNNY Club Photo: Courtesy of Zhu Meiling

For the very first time, South Korean cosmetics brand UNNY Club worked with South Korean fashion house Big Park to stage a show during the 2019 Seoul Fashion Week, which came to an end on March 24.Aiming to promote an adventurous lifestyle, Big Park has been inspired by young people's styles around the world, creating a style that has won over many big stars.Big Park first began showing at Seoul Fashion Week in 2012.For its fashion week show, the brand mixed recent trends with rural styles to explore the deep design language behind the brand.The line is the work of sisters Sooy and Jay, whose work tends to include traditional Korean motifs.An up-and-coming brand, UNNY Club provided a series of tailored makeup for the show.The company also took part in London Fashion Week this year, where it displayed its unchained and natural style to young consumers.