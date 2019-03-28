China's pig-raising industry set to get upgrade with AI

A farmer examines a piglet Tuesday in Baokang county, Central China's Hubei Province. Her annual income from raising pigs was around 180,000 yuan ($29,358) last year. The country's average hog price reached 14.48 yuan per kilogram on June 26, up 0.49 percent from a week earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday. Photo: IC

As more internet companies make forays into the traditional pig-raising industry in China, the agricultural sector is poised to be revolutionized with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies. This trend is being accelerated by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in the country.Joining the AI incubator by China's internet giant Tencent in 2017, Shanghai-based start-up SmartAHC has rolled out its AI applications in the hog-raising sector after years of research and development that began in 2013.Howard Tang, co-founder of SmartAHC, told the Global Times on Thursday that it uses AI to count the number of pigs, which can be a very difficult task for large farms, some of which can even hold tens of thousands of pigs.The company has put wearable monitors on sows to predict each pig's ovulation time by analyzing body temperatures. "The equipment can also detect whether the animal has been infected with ASF," said Tang.In order to identify pigs, SmartAHC is trying to establish a digital tracing system by tagging pigs' ears. "The practice can help breeding companies check their pigs and provide proof for insurers for financial services," said Tang. A sow can be worth 8,000 yuan ($1,190.4) to 30,000 yuan while on average a pig would sell at 2,000 yuan, he noted.JD Digits has also rolled out an intelligent system for pig breeding, which can track the growth of each pig and monitor its health so that every pig could be bred to a standard level and kept at a standard size, according to a statement JD Digits sent to the Global Times.Food security, such as clenbuterol and environmental pollution during hog raising and slaughtering are concerns in China's pig-farming sector as well. AI would be a good way to boost productivity, improve quality and reduce costs in the industry, Zhang Yi, chief executive officer of iiMedia Research, told the Global Times on Thursday.China's pig slaughter accounts for 55 percent of the global market share every year, but China's feed costs for pork are two times that of the US per kilogram, and labor costs are five times that of the US, according to a report by the Beijing News in November.As China has most advanced technologies in logistics, online shopping, and mobile payment, it has the foundation for "all-in-one service" with the application of AI technology in the hog industry, noted Zhang.But challenges remain."Unlike medical care and financial services, where AI technologies can be widely applied, the domestic agricultural industry lacks statistics going back many years, while AI needs the basic data for analysis," said Tang. Animal breeding poses more challenges for AI solutions compared with other segments in the agricultural industry as well.For example, when pigs fight or shake their ears, the wearable equipment will be thrown out, thus requiring innovative methods. There is also the issue of the high density of ammonia gas in pig farms, he noted.As the world's biggest producer and consumer of pork, China's annual pig consumption is put at roughly 690 million animals, meaning each Chinese eat half a pig per year, media reports said."The output of the entire pig industrial chain is estimated to hit 13 trillion yuan," said Tang.