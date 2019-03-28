Disabled man in Xinjiang stands on his own feet to lead fellow villagers out of poverty

Turhan Bayi Wugus walks around the yard using his hands. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Making magic

The Kazak family of Turhan Bayi Wugus, 46, live in the remotest part of the village in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Hearing the footsteps of a visitor, he rushes out of the house, leaning on his side and using his hands to support his curled body, a bright smile beaming from his face.His thick callused hands have served as his legs for 43 years.Turhan Bayi Wugus and his wife are both disabled. The wife is highly myopic and can only see clearly for 2 to 3 meters in front of her. In 2010, the family of four, with two teenage sons, was placed on allowance as they were financially overburdened.Nine years later, Turhan Bayi Wugus now runs one of the biggest farms in his village. He has not only lifted himself out of poverty, but also brought together many younger Kazaks in his village to develop the farming and planting industry.After several years of hard work, his family has bred more than 70 poultry and livestock. The newly built 154-square-meter cowshed looks clean and organized. The yard is filled with hay bales for the cattle in the winter.Between conversations with the Global Times reporter, Turhan Bayi Wugus picked up a bundle of hay and moved swiftly forward with only one hand on the ground. He can even climb swiftly over the low wall of the chicken coop. He was able to move about 2 or 3 meters with each step, leaving the reporter hurrying to catch up.Turhan Bayi Wugus was crippled for life after catching a cold at the age of 2. At that time, he was living in the pastoral area of Xinjiang. Due to underdeveloped medical facilities, he was poisoned by a penicillin injection, which resulted in a series of complications.

Getting rich together

He took various odd jobs to support his impoverished family. He was hired to herd and shear sheep in the summer, and rode a donkey up to the mountain to pick up small pieces of coal that had fallen from the coal wagon in the winter."It was hard enough to not starve, let alone get out of poverty," he recalled of those difficult years.The turning point came in 2006, when the local government launched a project to benefit herders by moving them from the mountains to a village on the plains. Before long, he brought back a pregnant cow and a calf.However, in the days without a bullpen, the cows would wander around the yard and were difficult to catch, especially for a disabled man. Soon after receiving a subsidy of 8,000 yuan from the government, he decided to take out a loan to build a cowshed.Turhan Bayi Wugus approached the director of the local Rural Credit Cooperative (RCC) to ask for a loan, but did not expect to be immediately rejected. "You don't qualify for a loan, and I'm worried that you won't be able to pay it back considering your physical condition," the director said.In the end, Turhan Bayi Wugus got a loan of 10,000 yuan, with which he not only built a cowshed, but also bought 10 sheep. The director was prepared to pay for it out of his own pocket, but to his surprise, Turhan Bayi Wugus, who had built up a thriving farming business, repaid the loan ahead of schedule.He and his wife not only kept the barn in good order, but also taught themselves cattle raising techniques and improved the breed of their cattle. The improved breed looks bigger and stronger, he said, and could sell as much as 200,000 yuan ($30,000).In 2016, the township government came to check the family's annual income, which was 5,800 yuan, far higher than the national standard of 3,026 yuan for poverty-stricken counties.The account books for 2016 are still hanging on the wall of his house today, serving as a record of how he found hope through his sweat and diligence."There is a saying among Kazaks that hands are the father of all things. I have both hands, and if I'm willing to work hard, I can certainly lead a good life," Turhan Bayi Wugus told the Global Times.Neighbor Hayati Adly is a divorced mother of two. With no money to buy coal, her house was always too cold to live in during the winter. When he learned about this, Turhan Bayi Wugus rode a donkey to the mine and gave her the coal he had spent all night gathering to support her.His neighbor Bickta is also a disabled youth. In early 2017, his sister and mother died within a week of each other, leaving him with no money for a funeral. Upon hearing the news, Turhan Bayi Wugus gave the young man two sheep to help tide him over."It is more fulfilling for me to be able to lift people out of poverty together and not burden the government," he said.

Turhan Bayi Wugus takes a break in his yard. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Because of his outstanding farming skills, many villagers want to come and learn from him. In order to make the entire village get rich together, he set up training sessions for his friends, and built partnerships to support them in everything from building cowsheds to learning breeding techniques. He also encourages everyone to make good use of the preferential policies offered by the government.In addition to that, he has hired college students from the village who are on vacation to help manage his 70 mu (4.7 hectares) of land, giving each person who helps an income of about 200 yuan per day."He is the hardest working, most capable, most optimistic man I have ever met, and is far more worthy of respect than many of the young people in the village who only rely on their parents," his wife said with pride while holding his callused hands.