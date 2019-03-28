Will Reds march on?

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League match against Fulham on March 17 in London. Photo: VCG

'Squeaky bum time'

Unlikely heroes

After the first international break of the year, club football is back with a bang. The main event is at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and a game that could have a huge say on the race for the English Premier League title.Liverpool go into the weekend on the top of the table but they will have prepared to be a point behind Manchester City by the time they host third-placed Totttenham Hotspur. City will join the millions round the world eagerly watching goings-on in Liverpool with Pep Guardiola's side having traveled to Fulham for Saturday's early kickoff.The widely held expectation is that the Cottagers will make the champions feel at home - Fulham have lost their last seven league games and not won since January, winning once that month and once each in December and November - and Liverpool's one-point lead will become a two-point deficit with the top two teams level on matches played.Form certainly favors the champions in both their trip to London and in the title race. The champions have won their last six in the league as they look to be the first team since Alex Ferguson's 2008-09 Manchester United side to retain the Premier League trophy.Liverpool stand in their way but their own form has dipped with two stalemates with Manchester United and Everton punctuating four wins in their last six games.Assuming City win, victory is vital for Jurgen Klopp's side as there will be just 18 points for them left to play for after Sunday.While the title is a two-horse race - Spurs are 15 points off the pace as we enter the final game of March - victory for the Londoners will do their own hopes of securing third-spot no harm at all.North London rivals Arsenal are breathing down their necks, just a point behind and playing Newcastle United on Monday night. A loss for Spurs will give the Gunners the ammunition and opportunity to get third firmly in their sights.Similarly, Spurs could start Sunday's trip to Anfield having been leapfrogged by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United who host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.While Liverpool are hoping to end a 30-year wait for the title, Spurs cannot afford to finish outside the top four as they look to start new life in their new stadium next season, which means the pressure really is on.Their form has dipped in recent weeks with a loss to Southampton in their last Premier League game coming on the back of draws against Chelsea and Arsenal and a surprise upset at Burnley.This is the time of the season that Alex Ferguson famously called "squeaky bum time" and those in the dugouts at Anfield will feel that for themselves on Sunday.On the pitch, though, is the chance for players to make their impact felt on this game, this season and the future of their clubs.Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been a colossus in defense this season while also throwing in a few vital goals at the other end of late.The Netherlands international has been lauded for his performances and is considered to be one of the front-runners for this season's PFA Player of the Year award but he will need to be at his best against Spurs skipper and star striker Harry Kane on Sunday.Last season's winner Mohamed Salah has not quite hit the same heady heights as his debut Liverpool campaign, where he scored both in a 2-2 draw with Spurs, but he has still scored 20 goals and laid on another nine.The bad news for Spurs - and perhaps Manchester City - is that Salah was left out of the Egypt squad for their international friendlies and will be recharged for his side's final assault on the title.One player who does not need recharged is teammate Sadio Mane, who has also hit 20 goals including the goal that set them on their way to win 3-0 over Bayern Munich in Liverpool's biggest game of the season so far. Both the Senegal forward and Brazil's Roberto Firmino scored on international duty.For Spurs, England captain Harry Kane helped himself to a couple of goals for the Three Lions while Dele Alli also impressed in his two cameos for Gareth Southgate's side. The only bad news from Spurs' England contingent was an injury to Eric Dier.Son Heung-min, who shouldered the burden for Mauricio Pochettino's side when Kane was out inured, also scored on international duty, netting in a 2-1 win over Colombia.Not all match-winners need to score goals, of course, and the difference could well be made by the goalkeepers.Brazil's first-choice Alisson has been a revelation for Liverpool this season while World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has put well-publicized troubles behind him to help Spurs up the table.With two of the best goalkeepers in the world on show it could take an unlikely hero and there have been some in the past.Mario Balotelli got his only league goal for Liverpool came against Spurs in a 3-2 win in 2015 while defender Jon Flanagan did the same two years earlier. The fullback, who now plays for former captain Steven Gerrard at Glasgow Rangers, scored the third in a 5-0 win and hidings have been part of the recent narrative between these teams.A couple of years before that walloping, Spurs ran out 4-0 winners and they also beat Liverpool 4-1 in the 2017 season.But even if it's a relatively low-scoring encounter, as was the case when Liverpool triumphed 2-1 at Wembley in September, it could still be a classic.The atmosphere from the home crowd will be electric and with everything to play for the stakes could not be higher.The only question is whether it will be the Liver Birds or Cockerels crowing come sun down on Sunday.