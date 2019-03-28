Premier Li promises development opportunities for investors from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan

China will clarify the stipulations on investment from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan in the supporting regulations of the Foreign Investment Law so as to bring the three regions more development opportunities, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday. Speaking here at the Boao
Forum for Asia, Li said that preferential policies that had been proved effective would remain unchanged. He said the country would broaden market access for investment from the three regions and open sectors such as finance, professional services and high-end manufacturing wider.
With the continuous improvement of business environment, compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan will better benefit from the new opportunities of the country's opening-up and development, the premier said.
Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-funded enterprises are important participants and contributors, as well as beneficiaries of the country's reform and opening-up drive, Li said.
The legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan-invested enterprises will be effectively protected, and they will enjoy more opportunities for development, he said.