Chinese, French, Italian experts explore Asia's longest cave

An expedition team consisting of experts from China, France and Italy have explored the Shuanghe Cave in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the longest cave in Asia.



During the expedition, the length of the cave, located in Wenquan Township of Suiyang County in the city of Zunyi, was updated to 257.4 km from the previous 238.48 km, according to the county government.



The 30 international experts spent 20 days exploring the cave. They reached 100 sites and studied the water and underground biomass resources of the cave.



The karst cave was uncovered in the late 1980s, and since then, a series of large surveys have been jointly carried out by Chinese and foreign researchers.



It was named the longest cave in Asia, and the sixth-longest in the world, after a recent survey showed that it surpassed Malaysia's Clearwater Cave in length.

