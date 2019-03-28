China to further expand financial opening-up: Premier Li

Li made the remarks at the opening plenary of the



China will further facilitate overseas-funded companies in setting up venture capitals and investment companies, and improve relevant rules on overseas investors' strategic investment in listed firms and their mergers and acquisitions of domestic companies, Li said.



He said the country will open up its bond market, and improve relevant regulations to make it easier for overseas investors to invest in and trade the country's bonds.



China is speeding up opening-up of its banking, securities and insurance sectors to overseas investors, Li said. The country has expanded the scope of businesses that overseas banks can run in China, removed the separate restrictions on the business scope of overseas-funded brokerages and insurance companies, and eased access restrictions on credit information, credit rating services, bank card clearing and non-bank payment.

