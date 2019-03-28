Cold war mentality has no way out, says FM, as an anti-China committee launched in US

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the "China threat theory is a cliché" after an organization with a strong cold war mentality was re-established by some former US government officials and conservatives from academic, religious and business circles to deal with the so-called "existential threat" from China.



The ministry said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday that in the era of globalization in the 21st century, the zero-sum game mentality that belongs to the cold war era has no way out, and won't thrive. "We hope relevant people in the US can treat China's development correctly, and stop groundless accusations and slander against China."



The Chinese Foreign Ministry made the comment after the Committee on the Present Danger: China, or CPDC, issued a "hostile" statement against China.



The Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday that the group said China "poses an existential threat and must be countered with stronger defense, economic, and political measures."



A group of Washington policy advisers and former US government officials including Steve Bannon have revived this cold war-era advocacy organization to take aim at China, Politico reported on Tuesday. But the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in the statement on Thursday that it has never heard of this organization.



Creating the committee follows three earlier iterations of the storied organization that played an influential role in US national security policy beginning in the 1950s and throughout the cold war and beyond. In the 1970s, a second Committee on the Present Danger was set up with 141 board members to address national security threats to the US, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The committee called for hardline policies toward the Soviet Union, and its positions formed the basis for then-President Ronald Reagan's peace-through-strength posture.



China hopes these conservative US elites could "do more for the development of China-US relations, and the peace, stability and prosperity of the world," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in the statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday.





