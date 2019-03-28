At least 11 killed, 16 injured in Mogadishu car bombing

At least 11 people were killed and 16 others injured when a huge car bomb hit a busy restaurant at Makka Al-Mukarrama street in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police and witnesses said.



Police officer Ahmed Jama told Xinhua that a car packed with explosives detonated near Filsan restaurant at the busy street.



"The death toll could rise in any time," Jama said.



Witnesses said that heavily armed forces arrived at the scene, preventing the public from approaching.



Aamin Ambulance, a free ambulance service in Mogadishu, said they had conducted swift rescue operations and confirmed the death toll, saying 16 others who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospitals in Mogadishu.



"Sixteen injured and 11 dead in Mogadishu car bomb outside a restaurant on Makka Al-Mukarama Road in Mogadishu," Aamin Ambulance director Abdulkadir Abdirrahman said.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

