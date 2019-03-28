China urges US to stop from interfering by using Xinjiang-related issues

Geng made the demand at a press briefing when commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent moves and tweets related to Xinjiang issues.



Geng reiterated that the affairs of Xinjiang are China's internal affairs, noting that at present in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the overall social situation is stable, with sound economic development momentum, people of the various ethnic groups living in harmony, and people's improved sense of security and their enhanced satisfaction with social stability.



Based on the fabricated lies, the US side has made unwarranted accusations and attacks against the Chinese government and China's Xinjiang policy, which the Chinese side will never accept, he said, adding that the Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to US relevant remarks and moves, and has already made solemn representations to the US side.



"The vocational and educational training centers are set up in Xinjiang as a preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measure, which is carried out in line with the law and is fully supported by people of all ethnic groups. And good results have been achieved," said Geng.



Facts have proven that the vocational and educational training centers are not the so-called "reeducation camps" claimed by the western sides including the US, he said.



Geng again asked the US side to respect the facts, abandon prejudice, be cautious with words and actions, and to do more things that are conducive to mutual trust and cooperation between China and the United States.

