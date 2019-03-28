UK security report on Huawei should not be used for political purposes: analysts

Employees pass by a screen showing Huawei's innovation roadmap at its office in Milan, Italy, on February 28. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

A new UK report identifying risks in Huawei's gear does not provide any concrete evidence to show it jeopardizes network security, reflecting that technical issues could be used for political purposes, analysts said.The report released by the British government on Thursday suggested that new technical issues have been identified in China's Huawei Technologies' engineering processes, which will lead to new risks in local telecoms networks.The Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) oversight board said that it has continued to identify concerning issues in Huawei's approach to software development that are bringing increased risks to UK operators, and no material progress has been made on the issues raised in the previous report."It's a routine report without giving any concrete evidence to show Huawei's gear poses risks to the UK's networks. It's more like playing with words," Shen Yi, head of Fudan University's Cyberspace Governance Research Institute, told the Global Times."We understand these concerns and take them very seriously. The issues identified in the 2019 HCSEC oversight board report provide vital input for the ongoing transformation of our software engineering capabilities," a Huawei spokesperson told the Global Times on Thursday.HCSEC is a facility belonging to Huawei that was opened in November 2010 under an agreement between the Chinese company and the British government to mitigate potential risks arising from the involvement of Huawei in the UK's critical national infrastructure.The center is also widely seen as an example of Huawei working with foreign governments to ensure the safety of its equipment and products. It also offers security tests in facilities in other European countries such as Belgium and Germany."The report has not added new elements in terms of assuring Huawei's gear is safe compared with the UK's stance last year, which shows that the risks are manageable, as they said earlier," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Thursday.No technology company can be 100 percent sure that its networks are purely secure. Microsoft's Windows system needs to fix its defects from time to time, the analyst noted."But the timing of the release of this report is delicate, as the EU has decided not to exclude any company from 5G safety assessments. The UK's report shows there is political pressure in this debate," he said.Through the HCSEC, the UK government is provided with insights into Huawei's UK strategies and product ranges.The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and previously the Government Communications Headquarters, as the national technical authority for information assurance and the lead government operational agency on cyber security, acts for the government in dealing with the HCSEC and with Huawei more generally on technical security matters.Western countries have been alarmed in recent months by the US-led crackdown on Huawei, which claims that its gear brings potential risks and allegedly creates backdoors for the Chinese government to spy on other countries.However, the latest UK report stated that the British intelligence agency NCSC does not believe that those defects identified in Huawei networks are a result of Chinese state interference."A high-level plan for the program has been developed and we will continue to work with UK operators and the NCSC during its implementation to meet the requirements created as cloud, digitization, and software-defined everything become more prevalent," the spokesperson said.