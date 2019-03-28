Vietnam seizes largest amount of smuggled elephant tusks

Customs forces in Vietnam's central Da Nang city said Thursday that they have seized over 9.1 tons of elephant tusks, the largest amount ever found in a trafficking case in the country.



Last Sunday they found the tusks hidden among timber imported from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.



Vietnam outlawed the ivory trade in 1992, but wildlife trafficking remained widespread as consumers here use ivory for decorative and medicinal purposes, according to conservation groups.

