Washington’s move on Massod to ‘complicate situation’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn

The US move of bypassing the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to submit directly a resolution to the UN Security Council will only complicate the matter and undermine the authority of the 1267 Committee, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Geng Shuang, spokesperson of the foreign ministry, made the remarks following reports that the US circulated a draft resolution to the UNSC on Wednesday that would blacklist Massod Azhar, leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as a global terrorist.Earlier this month, China put a hold on the request proposed by the US, the UK and France to list Massod Azhar as a terrorist at the 1267 Committee.Geng said on Thursday that China needs more time to conduct a thorough evaluation, so it put a "technical hold" on the request, which is in line with the Committee's rules on procedure.China has noticed that the relevant parties have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue and consultation. Under the current situation, the UNSC should play constructive role to provide time and space for relevant parties. The US' move is detrimental to solving the issue, Geng said.On Thursday, Pakistan's foreign office said it had found no links between militants swept up in a suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.The announcement came after India provided Pakistani officials with a list of 90 suspected militants and 22 locations of alleged training camps."While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far," the foreign office said, referring to the area where the attack occurred in Kashmir in February."Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist."The statement said Pakistan was "willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations."Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the suicide bombing, which killed 40 Indian security personnel and was later claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Pakistan has denied it was involved in the attack.