Venezuela slams ‘hypocrisy’ on US bases

Latin American nations object to Russian military ties

Venezuela on Wednesday criticized the "hypocrisy" of Latin American countries that object to its military cooperation with Russia but welcome US military bases on their soil.



"The hypocrisy of regional governments that maintain US military bases and personnel on their soil is surprising," Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said via Twitter.



The US is the "only country in the world to have used nuclear weapons against civilians, to wage war over oil without the authorization of the UN, to threaten countries with the use of force and to have an annual military budget of more than 700 billion US dollars," said Arreaza.



Several regional countries and the US expressed alarm after two Russian military planes landed in Venezuela on Saturday, carrying officials and nearly 100 soldiers.



US President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that Russia remove troops from Venezuela and said again that he was not ruling out military action to topple far-left President Nicolas Maduro. "Russia has to get out," Trump said at the White House alongside Fabiana Rosales, wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by the US and as Venezuela's interim president in place of Maduro.



Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed Trump's demand, asking in return why US troops were still in parts of Syria, where the Assad regime relies heavily on Russia support.



"He said the US would withdraw from Syria a month ago," she was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. "Before deciding the fate of another country I advise fulfilling promises made to the international community."



Trump said "all options are on the table" when asked by journalists if the US was considering military action to back a campaign of economic sanctions aimed at crippling the Maduro government's finances.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the presence of Russian specialists in Venezuela is in line with a military-technical cooperation agreement between the two countries, which does not need the approval of the Venezuelan National Assembly.



Washington is backing a push by Venezuela's right-wing opposition to oust the ruling socialist party from power, and Russia's support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro is likely to hamper their efforts.



On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, when he said the presence of Russian military troops in Venezuela risked "prolonging the suffering of Venezuelans," according to a release from the State Department.



Testifying before Congress, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that the US did not plan to negotiate with Maduro.



"I must say that there is no evidence that there is any value in speaking with Maduro at this time. His time has come, his time has gone, it's time for him to leave," he said.





