US accusations of China’s Xinjiang policies based on lies: FM

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/28 22:03:41





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a routine press conference on Thursday that "Xinjiang affairs are an absolute China's domestic affairs."



Xinjiang's society is stable; Xinjiang's economic development is trending well; different ethnic groups in Xinjiang are living in harmony; the degree of satisfaction and sense of safety among Xinjiang's people has greatly improved, Geng remarked.



According to the Voice of America on Tuesday, Pompeo described China's policies on Xinjiang with the words "tragic" and "abhorrent" while answering a question after a meeting with a so-called "survivor and relatives" from "the detention camps" in Xinjiang.



"Building vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang is a preventive measure based on the need for counter-terrorism, and this is totally legitimate and has won the support from people of different ethnic groups," Geng said.



The facts have shown that vocational education and training centers are not "re-education camps" [or detention camps] claimed by the US and other Western countries, and US politicians' statements on Xinjiang are extremely ridiculous, which is a gross interference in China's internal affairs, Geng noted. "The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposes the US' accusation, and has already made solemn representations to the US."





Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that China will never accept the US' groundless accusations based on lies about China's Xinjiang affairs, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China's policies on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a routine press conference on Thursday that "Xinjiang affairs are an absolute China's domestic affairs."Xinjiang's society is stable; Xinjiang's economic development is trending well; different ethnic groups in Xinjiang are living in harmony; the degree of satisfaction and sense of safety among Xinjiang's people has greatly improved, Geng remarked.According to the Voice of America on Tuesday, Pompeo described China's policies on Xinjiang with the words "tragic" and "abhorrent" while answering a question after a meeting with a so-called "survivor and relatives" from "the detention camps" in Xinjiang."Building vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang is a preventive measure based on the need for counter-terrorism, and this is totally legitimate and has won the support from people of different ethnic groups," Geng said.The facts have shown that vocational education and training centers are not "re-education camps" [or detention camps] claimed by the US and other Western countries, and US politicians' statements on Xinjiang are extremely ridiculous, which is a gross interference in China's internal affairs, Geng noted. "The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposes the US' accusation, and has already made solemn representations to the US."