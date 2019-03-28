Manchester United to take on Spurs in Shanghai this summer

Teddy Sheringham and Dwight Yorke Photo: Courtesy of RSG

Manchester United and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur will play a match on July 25 at the 2019 International Champions Cup (ICC) at Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, organizer Relevent Sports Group (RSG) announced Thursday.The two teams were represented by two of the greatest players in the English game at the press conference on Thursday in Shanghai: Teddy Sheringham (representing Tottenham Hostpur) and Dwight Yorke (representing Manchester United).

Since making its debut in 2013, the ICC has become a fixture on the global soccer calendar, and has featured many of the world's top clubs and players in some of the world's most iconic venues, with over 4.8 million fans having attended ICC matches since its inception. This year's tournament will host 12 of the best clubs in the world playing 18 matches across the US, Europe and Asia, cementing the ICC as the premier annual international club tournament.