Forcible tomb removal provokes public outcry

Tombs in Zhoukou, Central Henan Province Photo: CFP

Local authorities in some places have launched campaigns to clear tombs amid a national reform in funeral and interment to return to use the land for farming, provoking a public outcry.Analysts slammed local authorities for being rude and called for more respect and better measures to promote funeral reform.China revised its regulation on funeral and interment in September 2018, calling for small tombs and not to build tombs on the ground in order to improve greening and farmland as well as curb the high funeral prices.Tianjin civil affairs bureau confirmed with the Global Times on Thursday that they released a document, which had gone viral on Chinese social media, requiring local families to remove all tombs by April 30 to return the land for farming.Grave mounds and gravestones should also be destroyed, according to the document.Tianjin is not the only one to carry out radical reform before the Qingming Festival, when Chinese people sweep ancestral tombs to pay tribute to the ancestors. The festival falls on April 5 this year.Authorities in Jingjiang, East China's Jiangsu Province, started to pull down local tombs with excavators on Sunday. Each family will receive 200 yuan per tomb that was destroyed as compensation, the Legal Daily reported Tuesday.You Ling, a basic-level civil servant, slammed such crude actions, calling for more respect and better measures to promote the national funeral reform.