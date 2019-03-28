Guangzhou rewards tip-off on illegal religious activities

Religious affairs regulators in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, have recently rolled out an incentive plan for tip-off on illegal religious activities.



Illegal religious activities include publicizing, supporting or funding religious extremism, and use of religion to endanger public security, national solidarity, to split the country and to conduct terrorist activities, said the department.



The department noted that these activities would not only affect normal religious order but also harm social stability.



The move is aimed at enhancing the government's supervision and management on illegal religious activities as well as to mobilize local people to fight against such activities and safeguard social stability, the Guangzhou Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs said on its website.



Those providing authentic information on illegal religious activities will be rewarded 100-1,000 yuan ($15-148), according to a notice the department released on March 20 which came into immediate effect.



Those who help local authorities to crack down on illegal religious organizations and arrest related criminals will be awarded 1,000-10,000 yuan.



The department noted on its website that there is an increasing tendency among overseas forces to use religion to infiltrate into China and conduct activities that are intended to split and Westernize the country.



The implementation of the award policy will help regulate external religious exchanges and fight against infiltration, the department said.



Xiong Kunxin, an ethnic studies professor at Tibet University in Lhasa, told the Global Times on Thursday that "Guangzhou's move can be an example for other major cities with a large population as well as regions with strong religious environment."



Xiong particularly advised the Northeast China regions to introduce similar regulations as illegal promotional activities of certain religious groups from South Korea is more and more relentless and rampant in the area, which needs to be addressed immediately.





