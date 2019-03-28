Estuary water quality near explosion area meets standards: MEE

Smoke is seen billowing from an industrial park in Xiangshui county, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, 16 hours after an explosion at a chemical factory. Photo: IC

The water quality at an estuary near the deadly explosion in a chemical plant in Xiangshui county, East China's Jiangsu Province has been meeting the standards, China's environment watchdog announced Thursday.The index at monitoring spots, including the Guanghe River estuary, which is about 20 kilometers from the explosion, has been meeting the standards, Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) spokesperson Liu Youbin said at a press conference on Thursday.Nearby Xinmin River has been emitting since Wednesday, and its water has met the standards.Water quality of two other rivers in the industrial park, Xinfeng and Xinnong, still failed to meet the standards, monitoring index showed, Liu said.The explosion on March 21, following a fire that broke out at a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co in a chemical park in Xiangshui county, Yancheng, has killed 78 people as of Monday afternoon.After the explosion, the Xinmin, Xinfeng and Xinnong rivers were cut from the main Guanhe River to avoid water contamination.The MEE has dispatched 49 experts on earth, environment, water and solid waste to Xiangshui.MEE minister Li Ganjie also visited Xiangshui to learn about the accident situation.Qiu Qiwen, director at the Department of Soil Environment Management under the MEE, said that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The MEE will continue to work on the environmental emergency.