China to promote culture, tourism volunteer services

China will encourage standardized, regular culture and tourism-related volunteer services in 2019, according to a plan by the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism that includes three initiatives.
Of the three, the "Spring Rain Project" encourages volunteering at "civilization practice centers" across the country, in border regions and areas mainly inhabited by certain ethnic groups, as well as seeks volunteers from primary level cultural institutions and those willing to help promote responsible tourism.
The "Sunshine Project" aims to recruit 1,200 volunteers for 1,200 villages in central and western China for a one-year program of cultural promotion.
The "Dreams Come True Project" intends to recruit 610 volunteers, who are leading lights of culture and art or work in intangible cultural heritage, to give training classes and tutoring to students in poor rural areas.
The plan requires that the legitimate rights and interests of volunteers be safeguarded.