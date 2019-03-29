S. Korean president to visit Washington: Blue House

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
will visit Washington next month for the summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korea's presidential Blue House said Friday.
Senior Blue House press secretary Yoon Do-han told a press briefing that President Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook will visit the United States from April 10 to April 11 at the invitation of President Trump and his wife Melania Trump.
During the summit on April 11 (Washington time), Moon and Trump will make an in-depth discussion on ways to strengthen the bilateral alliance further and to build a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula
through the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
The Moon-Trump summit would come after the second summit between Trump and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un ended with no agreement in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
Following the second Kim-Trump summit, the U.S. president told Moon via phone that the South Korean president would play a role compromising denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.
Moon has said he would broker a compromise between the DPRK and the United States for permanent peace on and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.