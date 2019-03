Flowers, solar panels create amazing landscape in Anhui

An aerial view of blooming rapeseed flowers next to a photovoltaic power station in Liangyuan Town, Hefei City, East China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2019. The solar panels, installed in a reservoir, cover an area of 160 hectares and generated 110 million kWh of electricity in 2018. Since 2015, the solar park in the water has generated 4 million yuan($590,000)-worth of economic benefits for local farmers. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dagang)

An aerial view of blooming rapeseed flowers next to a photovoltaic power station in Liangyuan Town, Hefei City, East China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2019. The solar panels, installed in a reservoir, cover an area of 160 hectares and generated 110 million kWh of electricity in 2018. Since 2015, the solar park in the water has generated 4 million yuan($590,000)-worth of economic benefits for local farmers. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dagang)

An aerial view of blooming rapeseed flowers next to a photovoltaic power station in Liangyuan Town, Hefei City, East China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2019. The solar panels, installed in a reservoir, cover an area of 160 hectares and generated 110 million kWh of electricity in 2018. Since 2015, the solar park in the water has generated 4 million yuan($590,000)-worth of economic benefits for local farmers. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dagang)

An aerial view of blooming rapeseed flowers next to a photovoltaic power station in Liangyuan Town, Hefei City, East China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2019. The solar panels, installed in a reservoir, cover an area of 160 hectares and generated 110 million kWh of electricity in 2018. Since 2015, the solar park in the water has generated 4 million yuan($590,000)-worth of economic benefits for local farmers. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dagang)

Lines of solar panels in Liangyuan Town, Hefei City, East China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2019. The solar panels, installed in a reservoir, cover an area of 160 hectares and generated 110 million kWh of electricity in 2018. Since 2015, the solar park in the water has generated 4 million yuan($590,000)--worth of economic benefits for local farmers. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Dagang)