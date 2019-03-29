Chinese ambassador invites Argentine companies to China Int'l Import Expo

Argentine companies are encouraged to attend the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in November in Shanghai, said China's Ambassador to Argentina Zou Xiaoli here on Thursday.
This would boost the trade and investment cooperation between both countries, Zou said. He made the remarks during a seminar organized by the Chinese Embassy and Argentina's Ministry of Production and Labor.
The CIIE "is the first such fair dedicated to imports, demonstrating China's determination to further open up the Chinese market to the world and share the dividends of economic globalization and offering an indispensable platform for international cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road
," said Zou.
"The first edition of the Expo ended with much success, with a great reception from the international community," said the ambassador, while inviting Argentine companies to the next expo.
Addressing senior Argentine officials and businessmen, Zou emphasized the importance of the ties between China and Argentina, adding that "the cooperation between the two countries has incomparable advantages, reflected in a solid basis, excellent conditions and broad perspectives."
"In the past few years, in the face of the complex international political and economic situation, high-level exchanges have been strengthened and mutual trust has been consolidated, which have created a more harmonious and friendly political environment to increase economic and commercial cooperation" between the two countries, he said.
After assessing the "economic complementarity," the official said that "China is a large consumer of agricultural products, while Argentina is a major exporter in this regard."
China has become the main market for Argentina's agricultural exports and more than half of Argentina's beef exports and more than 85 percent of soy exports go to the Chinese market, said Zou.
The top diplomat recalled that last year Argentina's Minister of Agro-Industry Luis Etchevehere "led a delegation of Argentine businessmen and obtained concrete results" at the CIIE.
"We were told that more than 1,000 companies from more than 120 countries and regions have registered (for the next expo), including 100 Fortune 500 companies and leading firms from different countries," Zou said.
The ambassador hoped that "more Argentine companies will take part in the fair, contributing to the country brand 'Made in Argentina,' with an emphasis on the quality and the cultural content of Argentina's flagship products, making more Chinese partners, in order to boost the trade and investment cooperation between both countries."
"Our embassy is at your disposal and we wish you the best in your participation," he said.
The second CIIE will have a larger exhibition area and more countries and companies participating, China's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said a few days ago.
According to official figures, a total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations and more than 3,600 companies took part in the first expo held last November in Shanghai.