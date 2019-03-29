Libyan army arrests more than 100 illegal immigrants

Libya's eastern-based army on Thursday said it arrested more than 100 illegal immigrants in the northeastern city of Tobruk.

A total of 43 immigrants were arrested in southern Tubrok during a patrol, the army said, adding that another patrol discovered 60 more of them.



Tubruk is located near the Egyptian border, a smuggling hotspot. Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants trying to cross into Europe.



Improved weather conditions have increased flows of illegal immigrants recently.

