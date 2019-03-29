China, US end trade talks in Beijing with tech topics top agenda

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (center) arrive at a hotel in Beijing on Thursday.Photo: AFP

Chinese and US officials concluded a fresh round of negotiations on Friday in Beijing, where discussions on technology issues appeared to top the agenda as the two sides ramp up efforts to end the bruising trade standoff."The two sides discussed the text of an agreement and achieved new progress," the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday night without elaborating. Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington next week for more talks, it said.Though there are no precise details about the closed-door meetings, US officials apparently pushed for concessions from China over issues such as technology transfers and market access to cloud computing. But they are highly unlikely to get anything from Chinese officials other than what China has already done, analysts said.The one-day meetings on Friday, following a working dinner on Thursday night, were shorter than previous rounds of talks, some of which were extended to last for several days. But officials said the talks in Beijing were "constructive.""[US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer] and I concluded constructive trade talks in Beijing," US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a tweet on Friday afternoon.But a number of indications underscored that discussions might have focused on technology issues, with US officials, in what appears to be a routine negotiating tactic, and media outlets broadcasting unconfirmed concessions from China on technology issues.Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China was ready to expand market access to its cloud-computing market for foreign firms as a concession in the talks, but the report was short on details. Also on Thursday, unnamed US officials told Reuters that China was making "unprecedented" concessions on forced technology transfer."Such leaking might have been aimed at putting pressure on China," Liang Haiming, dean of Hainan University Belt and Road Research Institute told the Global Times on Friday.Liang, who has been following the trade negotiations closely, said that since China has surpassed the US in some technology fields, the US seems to have adopted an approach of "If you can't beat them, join them."However, it is highly unlikely that China will make concessions that would undermine its own industries and securities, analysts said. For instance, China has already opened up its cloud-computing market to foreign companies so further opening would be limited given the strategic significance of the sector and its national security implications, according to Liu Dingding, an independent tech analyst in Beijing."Compromises will have a limit because cloud services involve national strategy and so it would have to be in line with laws and regulations in China," Liu told the Global Times on Friday, noting that it is almost impossible that China would meet US demands.Referring to a case involving Apple Inc, which set up a cloud storage facility in Southwest China's Guizhou Province to store Chinese user data, analysts said that further opening will likely follow this path.On the issue of technology transfers, China has repeatedly denied accusations that it forces foreign companies to transfer their technology to their Chinese partners. In what Chinese officials described as a pre-emptive move to avoid forced transfers, China's top legislature has recently adopted a new Foreign Investment Law that prohibits use of any administrative means to force technology transfers.But even as the US demands greater access to China's vast technology market for its companies, it has increasingly restricted Chinese tech firms from operating in the US, and even sought to crack down on Chinese companies globally, most notably its campaign against Huawei.Chinese officials and analysts have called on the US to treat Chinese companies fairly, stating that market opening should be a two-way street.