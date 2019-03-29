China opposes US interference in internal Xinjiang-related affairs: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)
China strongly opposes any US interference in China's internal affairs through Xinjiang
-related issues, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said Friday.
In response to a question over whether there were any US residents detained in the education and training centers in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told Friday's regular media briefing that he is not aware of the situation.
Citing sources at the US Department of State, CNN reported on Friday that US residents - either US citizens or people with legal status in the US - are "being held in detention camps in Xinjiang."
The same report also quoted Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback who claimed at a US State Department briefing on Thursday that "entire villages are being encased," and "the situation continues and in some cases appears to be escalating, not de-escalating" in Xinjiang.
"We resolutely oppose this statement from Sam Brownback," Geng said, noting that they have stated repeatedly that the overall situation in Xinjiang is stable.
Xinjiang society is stable; Xinjiang's economic development is trending well; different ethnic groups in Xinjiang are living in harmony and the degree of satisfaction and sense of safety among people in Xinjiang have greatly improved, Geng stressed.