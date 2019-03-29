Indonesia's All England champions eye semifinals at Malaysian Open

Indonesia's badminton men's doubles pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, the winners of the 2019 All England Open, have targeted reaching the semifinals of next month's Malaysian Open, the Indonesia Badminton Association disclosed here on Friday.



"Our target is the semifinals, even though we were champions of the All England Open. The competition will be fierce," Setiawan said in a statement issued by the association.



Setiawan added that he and Ahsan have prepared adequately before the upcoming tournament in Malaysia.



"For me, the preparation has been enough," he said.



Winning 12,000 points from the All England Open, the Indonesian duo now sit top of badminton's world rankings.



The 2019 Malaysian Open takes place from April 2 to 7 at Malaysia's Axiata Arena, with total prize money of 700,000 US dollars.

