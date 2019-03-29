Indonesia to host ASEAN School Games 2019 in July

Students from Southeast Asian countries and regions will compete at the 2019 ASEAN
School Games in July in Semarang, Indonesia, the country's Youth and Sport Ministry said.
Students will take part in nine sports at the games, namely athletics, badminton, basketball, swimming, lawn tennis, table tennis, volleyball, sepak takraw and Indonesia's traditional martial art of Pencak Silat.
"Most of the venues and other facilities have been well prepared," said Gurun Reisyadmoko, head of Semarang's Youth and Sport Ministry.
Previously, Youth and Sport minister Gatot S. Dewa Broto said that Indonesia was expected to repeat its victory during the 2015 ASEAN School Games in Brunei Darussalam. This year they are targeting 40 gold medals.
The 2019 ASEAN School Games is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 25.