Zambian president calls for more measures to reduce maternal deaths

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday called for more serious measures to further reduce the country's maternal mortality rate despite a decline in the number of women dying when giving birth.



Lungu made the remarks after he received a report on implementing the country's national development plan to give its people a better life. He instructed the Treasury to fund the recruitment of 3,000 unemployed nurses to deal with the issue.



It is unacceptable that maternal mortality rates in the country are still high, the president said, adding that no woman deserved to die while giving birth.



He also called for a multi-sectoral approach to handle the problem.



According to Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, the country used to record 35 to 40 maternal deaths every week and now the number has been reduced to between eight to 10.



It is likely that employing more nurses will go a long way in further cutting the number, Chilufya said.

