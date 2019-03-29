Ethiopian PM hails strong economic ties with China

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has hailed his country's strong economic ties with China.



At a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Thursday evening, Ahmed said strong institutionalized economic ties with China has helped Ethiopia achieve double digit growth for more than a decade.



"The Ethiopia-China ties will continue to grow stronger," he said.



Ahmed said China has been and continues to be a strong supporter of Ethiopia.



"The Chinese government is our biggest supporter in the Addis Ababa city beautification scheme, with China providing generous grant for the project," he said.



"The Chinese government was our strongest development partner yesterday and continues to be our strongest development partner today," Ahmed said.



He called on China to maintain its strong economic development partnership with his country, as Ethiopia works to follow China's success in poverty alleviation and economic development.

