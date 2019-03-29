Indian satellite destruction creates ‘space junk’ danger

Scattered pieces to remain in orbit for weeks

India's destruction of a satellite with a missile created hundreds of pieces of "space junk," a potentially dangerous situation that established space powers have tried to avoid for decades.



India has sought to minimize the threat to orbiting satellites posed by Wednesday's test of an anti-satellite weapon, which experts said was not technically illegal.



The danger from "space junk" is not that it falls to Earth but that it collides with orbiting satellites.



Even the smallest piece of debris travelling at great speeds can put a satellite out of action.



Most of the debris from the Indian test is expected to remain in orbit for several weeks before gravity exerts its pull and it is consumed by the Earth's atmosphere.



Experts consulted by AFP said they believe the relatively low altitude of the test conducted by India renders it safe.



"Not too many objects fly at this altitude, because it's so low and there's such high drag," said Tom Johnson, vice-president of engineering at Analytical Graphics Inc.



The leader in tracking objects in space is the US military through its 18th Space Control Squadron.



It maintains an online database of more than 23,000 orbiting objects including active satellites, defunct satellites, pieces of rockets and debris from previous tests of anti-satellite weapons.



US Air Force Lieutenant General David Thompson, vice commander of Air Force Space Command, told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that the US was tracking about 270 different objects in the debris field several hours after the Indian test.



Thompson said it was "likely that number is going to grow as the debris field spreads out and we collect more sensor information."



"We'll provide direct notification to satellite operators if those satellites are under threat," he said.



Thompson said US surveillance systems had immediately detected the launch of the Indian missile and "we were aware that it was coming because of some flight bans that India had announced."



"Let me say clearly it was detected and characterized and reported by Air Force systems," he said.



The US took aim at India's anti-satellite weapons test with acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan saying: "We all live in space. Let's not make it a mess."



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rare address to the nation, said the satellite was struck at an altitude of around 300 kilometers, which is lower than the 410 kilometers used by the International Space Station and most satellites.



Experts believe the target of the Indian missile was a Microsat-R satellite, weighing 740 kilograms which India launched on January 24.





