Trump, Moon to meet in Washington in April amid fallout from failed summit

US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in
next month, Seoul said Friday, after the latest summit between Washington and Pyongyang ended in deadlock.
Moon has long backed a policy of engagement with Pyongyang and was instrumental in brokering talks between Trump and North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
.
But the failure of Kim and Trump to reach an agreement in Hanoi has raised questions over the future of the process.
Moon will visit Washington on April 11, the South's presidential Blue House said. Its spokesperson told AFP it would be a two-day trip.
"The two leaders will have in-depth talks... to coordinate their stance on setting up a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula
through complete denuclearization," Yoon Do-han, senior presidential press secretary said Friday.
The White House confirmed the visit and the planned talks on North Korea.
"The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," the White House press secretary said in a statement, using the official name of South Korea.
In Seoul, Moon has been under heavy criticism from the country's right-wing politicians following the no-deal outcome from Hanoi.
Moon had been pushing for the resumption of South Korean tourism to the North's Mount Kumgang resort and operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex.
But his plan to unveil details of such projects on March 1, right after the Hanoi summit, was scrapped as Kim and Trump failed to reach a deal.
Pyongyang last week pulled its staff out of an inter-Korean liaison office, but the officials came back to the joint facility in the North's city of Kaesong days later.