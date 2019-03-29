Investigators believe anti-stall system activated in Ethiopian crash

Investigators looking into a Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people have reached a preliminary conclusion that an anti-stall system was activated before the plane hit the ground, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the matter.



US safety investigators have reviewed data from the "black boxes" that were aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, four people briefed on the investigation told Reuters on Thursday.

