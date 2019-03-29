Chinese vice president meets Kazakhstani FM

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)



Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov Friday in Beijing.



Hailing the profound friendship between Chinese and Kazakhstani peoples and solid political mutual trust, as well as strong strategic leadership of the two countries' leaders, Wang said the two countries are at the forefront in the joint construction of the Belt and Road and serve as a model of good neighborliness and mutual benefit.



"China respects the political system and development paths chosen by the Kazakhstani people, and believes that Kazakhstan will continuously maintain a good momentum of rapid development," Wang said, adding that China is confident in the future development of the China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership, and is willing to facilitate cooperation with the Kazakhstani side in various fields.



Atamkulov said he appreciates the long-term friendship with China and China's development achievements and expressed willingness to continually enhance cooperation in various areas with the Chinese side including construction of the Belt and Road and strengthen coordination in multilateral mechanisms to promote bilateral relations to a new high.