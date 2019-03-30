Security Council extends mandate of UN mission in DRC

The Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN stabilization mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for about nine months, till Dec. 20, 2019.



Resolution 2463 maintains the troops levels of the mission at 16,215 military personnel, 660 military observers and staff officers, 391 police personnel, and 1,050 personnel of formed police units.



It decides that the strategic priorities of the mission, known by its French acronym as MONUSCO, are to protect civilians and to support stabilization and the strengthening of state institutions in the DRC and key governance and security reforms.



The Security Council had to modify the mandate of MONUSCO following DRC elections in December 2018. The resolution that renewed the mandate till March 31, 2019, tasked the mission to provide political support and technical assistance to the electoral process. The conclusion of the elections has made part of the mandate irrelevant.

