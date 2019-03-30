US attorney general tells Congress to expect redacted version of Mueller report by mid-April

US Attorney General William Barr told Congress on Friday to expect a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's confidential report on the Russia investigation by mid-April, "if not sooner."



"Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own," Barr said in a letter to top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary committees.



The attorney general also said he's willing to appear before both panels to testify about the Mueller report on May 1 and May 2.



Mueller wrapped up his nearly two-year investigation into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election by submitting a report to Barr last week.



Barr sent Congress and made public a four-page summary on Sunday, stating that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.



The special counsel, meanwhile, did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump had obstructed justice, according to Barr's synopsis. The attorney general concluded Mueller's findings are "not sufficient" to support a charge.



Democrats are pushing for the complete release of Mueller's report as well as Barr's appearance before Congress to get a clearer picture of the special counsel's investigation.



Barr said in his letter on Friday that certain information must be redacted before the report is released.



He also said there are no plans to submit the report to the White House.

