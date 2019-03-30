US soybeans fall, but limited amid China purchase

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures traded lower on Friday morning, but new soybean purchase by China curbed the oil seed fall amid new progress in the ongoing US-China trade talks.



As of 1545 GMT, the most active corn contract for May delivery was down 2.5 cents to 3.715 US dollars per bushel. May wheat was down 4.25 cents to 4.6025 dollars per bushel. May soybeans were down 1.75 cents to 8.8775 dollars per bushel.



Some profit taking dragged down corn and soybeans following moderate gains in the previous session, said market watchers, while new soybean purchase by China limited the fall of the oil seed futures.



The US Department of Agriculture on Friday confirmed new sales of 816,000 metric tons of soybeans by private exporters for delivery to China during the 2018/19 marketing year.



Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin co-hosted the 8th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations in Beijing from Thursday to Friday.



Reports from Beijing said the two sides discussed the related text of an agreement and achieved new progress.

