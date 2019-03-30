PLA force apologizes for quoting ‘national traitor’

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) ground force on Friday apologized on its social media platform for quoting a former Kuomintang (KMT) member known as a "national traitor."



"Due to the mistake of media platform editors, we quoted hanjian Wang Ching-wei's poem at the beginning of an article titled 'these histories, we have never forgotten!' It caused a very negative influence, and we are very sorry about this," the PLA ground force posted on its official Sina Weibo account Friday night.



The original article was posted at 8:14 am Friday. It was about a PLA ground force troop mourning for the victims of the Nanjing massacre.



The article was removed as of press time.



The apology said that the article was emailed by others. The editor and copy editor did not carefully check the origin of the quotation and made a serious mistake.



The PLA ground force's apology sparked discussions among Chinese netizens.



"You learn from mistakes," one Sina Weibo user said.



"It's fine if you fixed the mistake as soon as you found it," another one said.



Wang Ching-wei was the president of the Japanese-backed puppet regime in Nanjing from 1940 to 1944. He had been a member of the left-wing of the Kuomintang, and turned himself in to the Japanese imperialists in 1939.



Global Times





