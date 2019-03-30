China, U.S. hold 8th round of trade talks in Beijing

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin co-hosted the eighth round of China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations in Beijing from Thursday to Friday.



The two sides discussed the related text of an agreement and achieved new progress.



Liu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, was invited to visit the United States next week for the ninth round of high-level economic and trade talks in Washington D.C.

