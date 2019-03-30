Chinese envoy urges advancement of peace, reconciliation process in Mali

A Chinese envoy on Friday urged intensified efforts to advance the peace and reconciliation process in Mali three years after a deal was signed between the government and some northern armed groups.



Ma Zhaoxu, the Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations, praised Mali for its efforts in implementing the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement.



"China hopes that all parties to the Malian peace agreement will consolidate the current positive political momentum, continuously strengthen mutual trust, put the interests of the country and people first, and make joint commitment to development and construction of the country," he said.



Ma called on the international community to help improve Mali's capacity in development and governance.



He also stressed the Security Council's sanction regime for Mali "should aim to support the political process and strictly abide by its mandate."



Since 2012, northern Mali has faced attacks by Tuareg rebels and al-Qaida-linked extremists.



In 2015, the Malian government and some groups in the north signed the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement. However, attacks by extremists have intensified and moved southward.



As the security situation in central Mali continues to deteriorate, some important steps have been taken in the past few months to accelerate the implementation of the 2015 deal.



Interim administrations have been established in all five northern regions, and the Malian government has launched a comprehensive political and administrative reform process.

