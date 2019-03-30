Naturalized soccer players should learn Chinese culture, history and anthem: CFA

China's soccer watchdog on Friday said naturalized soccer players must learn about China's history and the Party.
"Naturalized players should be given traditional Chinese cultural education and learn Chinese history and the situation," read the new regulation released by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Friday.
Clubs should make a Chinese language learning plan and maintain patriotism. Naturalized players should be able to tell the national flag and emblem and sing the national anthem, the regulation said.
"Grass-rooted Party organizations should promote and teach the history and basic theories of the Communist Party of China," it read.
Clubs should assign people to be responsible for tracking the naturalized players' thoughts, life, training and matches, and hand in a report to the CFA every month.
Meanwhile, the regulation says that naturalized players cannot transfer to another club during the season he is naturalized.
Hou Yongyong, a Norwegian soccer player of Beijing Guoan, a professional Chinese soccer club, got his interim identity card in Beijing on February 13, becoming the first overseas soccer player to get Chinese citizenship. Hou, 21, immigrated to Norway from Central China's Henan Province when he was a young boy.
Hou's teammate Nico Yennaris, who was raised in the Arsenal youth training, also finished the naturalization process together with Hou.
In another case, Shandong Luneng's Portuguese player Pedro Delgado would also be able to complete his naturalization process with the release of the new regulation.
China has been applying all measures to lift its soccer level. Also on Friday, China's Ministry of Education
demanded that each province have 50-200 soccer-centered kindergartens as part of a campaign to promote soccer.
Global Times