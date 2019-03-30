Venezuela receives medical assistance from China

The Venezuelan government received on Friday medical aid from China.



The shipment is part of the "deep friendship" and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, China's Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong said on Friday at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia in the state of Vargas.



This is the "assistance which consists of medicines and medical supplies, and which fully reflects the deep friendship of the Chinese people to the Venezuelan people," said the diplomat, accompanied by Venezuelan Industries and National Production Minister Tareck El Aissami.



Li said that Venezuela and China "are sincere friends of mutual trust and good cooperation partners of shared gain."



The political mutual trust between China and Venezuela has continued to deepen and the heads of state of the two countries have reached important consensus on leading the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level, said Li.



Healthcare remains an important component of bilateral ties, the diplomat said.



In September 2018, Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" arrived in Venezuela for the first time and provided free, quality medical services to Venezuelans, Li said.



As a comprehensive strategic partner and friendly country to Venezuela, China believes that the Venezuelan people have the ability to achieve peace and stable development and China will continue to play a constructive role and provide support and assistance to Venezuela within its capacity.



Aissami expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing medical assistance to the Venezuelan people.



The Venezuelan side will further strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields and actively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, said Aissami.

