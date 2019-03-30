National Museum of China to cap number of visitors

The National Museum of China has decided to cap the number of visitors, setting the daily upper limit at 30,000 visitors from April, in a bid to better protect relics and visitors and make the visit a more comfortable experience.



A reservation is needed before visiting, and it can be made via the official website or Wechat account of the museum, one to five days in advance for individual visitors and two to seven days in advance for group visits, according to the museum.



Visits without a reservation are possible only when the number of reservations already registered for the day has yet to reach the upper limit, the museum says.

