Insider attack kills 9 police in S. Afghanistan

Insider attack in a police checkpoint in Shahr-e-Safa district of Afghanistan's southern Zabul province left nine police personnel dead on Saturday, an official said on condition of anonymity.



A member of provincial council Ata Jan Haqbayan confirmed the deadly attack, saying the attack happened in the early hours of Saturday and attackers fled the area after killing nine police.



Meantime, the Taliban outfit confirmed the incident and claimed in a statement that eight security personnel were killed and another captured alive.



The statement also added that seven supporters of the Taliban group were involved in the attack and all have joined the Taliban fighters around Shahr-e-Safa district.



Police in the restive Zabul province have yet to make comment on the report.

