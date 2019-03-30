Two Russian Tu-160 bombers perform 13-hour flight over Barents, North Seas: military

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have carried out a routine patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North seas, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday night.



According to the statement, the bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighter jets, and spent over 13 hours airborne. The aircraft performed aerial refueling.



At certain stages of the fight, the Russian aircraft were accompanied by F-16 fighter jets of the Danish Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the British Royal Air Force, said the statement.



The ministry also stressed that the patrol was carried out in strict accordance with international rules on airspace use.

