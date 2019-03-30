Powerful car blast occurs in India-controlled Kashmir, no casualties reported

A powerful blast took place Saturday inside a moving car on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in India-controlled Kashmir, very near to a convoy of buses carrying security personnel affiliated to the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



The footage showed the car was completely damaged and charred, but the driver of the car was reportedly missing.



One of the buses of the convoy was also damaged in the blast, though there was no human injury or loss of life.



The incident occurred in the Banihal area of Ramban district.



According to local media, this might be a cylinder blast and might not be a terror attack on the CRPF security personnel.



In a similar incident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district on Feb. 14, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide terror attack on a convoy of buses carrying hundreds of CRPF personnel.



The proscribed militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) immediately claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

